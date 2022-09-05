HEX (HEX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.28 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $7.28 billion and $7.71 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00471005 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.01812735 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005489 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00232868 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
