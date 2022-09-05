Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) One Day Volume Hits $20,782.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $705,159.82 and $20,782.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Profile
Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance
Receive News & Updates for Hibiki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hibiki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.