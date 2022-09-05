Hive (HIVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $233.27 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,568,484 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | GitlabWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

