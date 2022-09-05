Hive (HIVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $233.27 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030513 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008401 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00042340 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00083064 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.
Hive Profile
Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,568,484 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.
Hive Coin Trading
