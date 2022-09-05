Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $891,027.07 and $12,707.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

