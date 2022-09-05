HNC COIN (HNC) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.47 or 1.00111035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024740 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

