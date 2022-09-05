Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,913 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.