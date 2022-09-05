Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,237,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,611,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 19,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

