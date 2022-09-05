Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

