Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 126,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $254.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

