Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

