Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

