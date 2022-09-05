HollyGold One Day Volume Reaches $18,144.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. HollyGold has a market cap of $785,183.33 and $18,144.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,473,326 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

HollyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

