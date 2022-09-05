Holo Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $359.06 million and $31.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030583 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083432 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Biswap (BSW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holo.host. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

