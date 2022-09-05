Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $202.00

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Honest has a market cap of $833,722.67 and $202.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.