Honey (HNY) Trading 17% Lower This Week

Honey (HNY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Honey has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Honey has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can currently be bought for about $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Honey

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

