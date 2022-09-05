Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,016 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

