Hoo Token Reaches Market Cap of $17.62 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and $161.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.
