Hoo Token Reaches Market Cap of $17.62 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and $161.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.