HOPR (HOPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $663,664.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, HOPR has traded down 5% against the US dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $663,664.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030688 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00042537 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083313 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars.

