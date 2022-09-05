Horizon Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $40,493.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

