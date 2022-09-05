Horizon Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $40,493.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00835973 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015747 BTC.
About Horizon Protocol
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
