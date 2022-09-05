Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRL. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

