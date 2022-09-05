Hot Cross Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $701,852.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00840399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015703 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
