H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.68.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

HR.UN opened at C$12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00.

Insider Activity

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.