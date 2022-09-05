HSBC Trims Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price to $22.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ WB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

