Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $914,726.70 and $73,036.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile
Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.
Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu
Receive News & Updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.