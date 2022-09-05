Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $914,726.70 and $73,036.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

