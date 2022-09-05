Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 325 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Hunting Price Performance

HTG opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.38. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59.

Hunting Increases Dividend

Hunting Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

