Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hunting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Hunting from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Hunting Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $3.25 on Friday. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

