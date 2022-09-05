Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $226.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

