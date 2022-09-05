Huobi Token 1-Day Volume Tops $17.64 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $745.73 million and $17.64 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00024588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.