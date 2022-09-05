HUSD (HUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $159.83 million and $513,983.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
