Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $610,901.06 and approximately $76.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00318936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00119589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00080119 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

