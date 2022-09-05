Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Cap of $311,137.65

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $311,137.65 and approximately $5,619.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,824.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036467 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00133030 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022196 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
