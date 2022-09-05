Hypersign identity 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,748.00 (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Hypersign identity has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $41,095.33 and approximately $53,748.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Hypersign identity Coin Profile
Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.
Buying and Selling Hypersign identity
