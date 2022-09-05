i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

