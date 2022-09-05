ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $5.18 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00026235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $387,546.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,568 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
