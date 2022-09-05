Idea Chain Coin Trading Up 449.5% This Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the US dollar. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00132769 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

ICH is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.