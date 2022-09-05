Idle Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Idle has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $7,446.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,364,072 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

