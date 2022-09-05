iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.94 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00005660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $90.69 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

