Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges

Ignition (IC) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $26,279.18 and $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

