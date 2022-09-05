IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $203,902.29 and approximately $26,866.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

