Illuvium Price Hits $75.24 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $75.24 or 0.00380225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $48.97 million and $5.71 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00837504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

