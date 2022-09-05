ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $19,136.69 and approximately $671.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00243742 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,035,317 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

