iMe Lab (LIME) One Day Volume Tops $457,533.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $457,533.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.