iMe Lab (LIME) One Day Volume Tops $457,533.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $457,533.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About iMe Lab
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
