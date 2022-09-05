Immutable Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,901.00 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Immutable has a total market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Immutable coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Immutable alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Immutable Profile

Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.