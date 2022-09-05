Impossible Finance (IF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $200.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $596,281.98 and $200.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00837547 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016047 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.