Impossible Finance (IF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $200.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $596,281.98 and $200.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00837547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016047 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

