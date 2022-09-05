Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INFY. Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INFY opened at $18.09 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.