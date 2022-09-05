Innova Price Hits $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $207,049.85 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

