InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Raised to €10.20

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.60 ($9.80) to €10.20 ($10.41) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InPost from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

InPost Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of INPOY opened at $3.05 on Friday. InPost has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

