Insider Buying: Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 9,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.25) on Monday. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 159.82 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 341 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.83. The company has a market cap of £741.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

