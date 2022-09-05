Instadapp Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Instadapp has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $72,177.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003710 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Instadapp has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

