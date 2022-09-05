Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.