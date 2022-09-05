Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
